UPDATE: Name of victim released in Highway 30 fatal accident

UPDATE: Minnesota State Patrol have released the name of the woman who died in the accident on Highway 30.

According to their report, the victim's name was 20-year-old Amelia Speltz, of Altura. The report says Speltz was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash.

_________________

PREVIOUS STORY: Minnesota State Patrol have released the name of the semi driver involved in a fatal accident on Highway 30.

According to the State Patrol's report, 50-year-old Marlon Davis, of St. James, was driving the semi.

The person who died was a 20 year old woman from Altura. Her information will be released at 9 p.m. on Thursday.

_________________

PREVIOUS STORY: At least one person is dead following an accident involving a semi.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 30 and County Road 8. Before the crash, a car was heading south on County Road while a semi was heading west on Highway 30. When the vehicles got into the intersection, they collided.

The crash caused the semi to go over the car, pinning it underneath the semi.

State Patrol told our crew on scene, there was a death during the accident. They did not give any more information.

State Patrol is being assisted by Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Stewartville Fire Department.

Stay with KTTC for the latest details.