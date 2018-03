State Patrol: At least 1 dead in semi accident on Highway 30

At least one person is dead following an accident involving a semi.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 30 and County Road 8. Before the crash, a car was heading south on County Road while a semi was heading west on Highway 30. When the vehicles got into the intersection, they collided.

The crash caused the semi to go over the car, pinning it underneath the semi.

State Patrol told our crew on scene, there was a death during the accident. They did not give any more information.

State Patrol is being assisted by Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Stewartville Fire Department.

Stay with KTTC for the latest details.