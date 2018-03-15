Super Bowl Host Committee details $5.5 million in giving

During the weeks and months leading up to the Super Bowl, the Host Committee was busy hosting events and community projects across the state.

We're now learning about the impact of the Legacy Fund.

5.5 million dollars worth of investments were made statewide during the 52 Weeks of Giving campaign.

This map of Minnesota shows where those projects happened.

One of the first events in the state was last February when Olmsted County Public Health Services received more than $52,000 dollars at McQuillan Fields to create a mobile playground loaded with interactive games and equipment that can travel to parks, schools, and churches.

In all, the Super Bowl Host Committee gave out 56 grants, built 19 new playgrounds and parks, served 3-point-4 million breakfasts at 54 schools, and created 7 new community gardens.

