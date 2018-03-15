Super Bowl Host Committee details $5.5 million in giving - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Super Bowl Host Committee details $5.5 million in giving

Posted:
(KTTC) -

During the weeks and months leading up to the Super Bowl, the Host Committee was busy hosting events and community projects across the state.
We're now learning about the impact of the Legacy Fund. 

5.5 million dollars worth of investments were made statewide during the 52 Weeks of Giving campaign.
This map of Minnesota shows where those projects happened.

One of the first events in the state was last February when Olmsted County Public Health Services received  more than $52,000 dollars at McQuillan Fields to create a mobile playground loaded with interactive games and equipment that can travel to parks, schools, and churches.

In all, the Super Bowl Host Committee gave out 56 grants, built 19 new playgrounds and parks, served 3-point-4 million breakfasts at 54 schools, and created 7 new community gardens.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.