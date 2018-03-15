Bank robber pepper sprays employees, flees on ATV - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Bank robber pepper sprays employees, flees on ATV

Posted:
ORR, Minn. (AP) -

Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a robber pepper sprayed two bank employees and fled on an ATV before sheriff's deputies tracked him down.

St. Louis County sheriff's officials say the man robbed the American Bank in Orr shortly before noon Wednesday. Deputies arrested the suspect after a witness later spotted the man on his ATV north of the community and called 911.

Authorities say the employees hit with pepper spray were treated at the hospital.

