Northern Iowa man accused of killing wife pleads not guilty

CRESCO, Iowa (AP) -

A man who held officers at bay in northern Iowa for several hours has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge stemming from the slaying of his wife.

Howard County Court records say 34-year-old Brian Fullhart also pleaded not guilty Wednesday to going armed with intent. The records don't show that a trial has been scheduled.

The records say Fullhart shot his wife with a handgun early March 1 at a mobile home in Cresco and later used a bow to twice fire arrows at officers who'd been sent to investigate gunshot reports. A criminal complaint says one arrow struck a squad car.

Fullhart surrendered peacefully to end the more than five-hour standoff.

