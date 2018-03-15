Throwback Thursday: a 1940s view of Rochester from the sky

Rochester's skyline seems to be ever changing.

The difference between today and this aerial view from a March 1946 photo in the History Center of Olmsted County Archives is striking.

Many of the buildings captured in this image either have been torn down or have been altered beyond recognition. Today's skyline dwarfs the most prominent buildings shown here, the Kahler Hotel and the Plummer Building, which were then the tallest structures in the city.

But with several major projects in the works with Destination Medical Center, it seems a sure bet the skyline will look even more foreign than this one just a few years down the road.