Throwback Thursday: a 1940s view of Rochester from the sky

Around 4:10 this morning, emergency crews were called to a 2 vehicle crash at South Broadway and 16th Street Southwest.More >>
Around 4:10 this morning, emergency crews were called to a 2 vehicle crash at South Broadway and 16th Street Southwest.More >>
Throughout his speech, Governor Dayton made it clear that leaving office, with the state in financial security, is one of his main priorities. With Republicans controlling the legislature, its up to them how that works out.More >>
Throughout his speech, Governor Dayton made it clear that leaving office, with the state in financial security, is one of his main priorities. With Republicans controlling the legislature, its up to them how that works out.More >>
Twenty-one-year-old Michael Campbell was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old University of St. Thomas student Ria Patel last September.More >>
Twenty-one-year-old Michael Campbell was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old University of St. Thomas student Ria Patel last September.More >>
A bill passed out of House committee Wednesday to make grabbing someone's bottom a prosecutable crime.More >>
A bill passed out of House committee Wednesday to make grabbing someone's bottom a prosecutable crime.More >>
Tuesday night, hospital staff called police to report a disorderly man who made threats to staff members.More >>
Tuesday night, hospital staff called police to report a disorderly man who made threats to staff members.More >>
The Republican-controlled chamber voted 55-43 Wednesday against a proposal that would have banned cameras designed to catch cars speeding or running red lights.More >>
The Republican-controlled chamber voted 55-43 Wednesday against a proposal that would have banned cameras designed to catch cars speeding or running red lights.More >>
The Rochester School Board continued to work with Superintendent Michael Muñoz Wednesday at a special study session to discuss changing school boundaries for upcoming school years.More >>
The Rochester School Board continued to work with Superintendent Michael Muñoz Wednesday at a special study session to discuss changing school boundaries for upcoming school years.More >>
Austin is getting ready for a big summer event that art lovers won't want to miss.More >>
Austin is getting ready for a big summer event that art lovers won't want to miss.More >>
Wednesday was the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Day at the Capitol, which took place in St. Paul.More >>
Wednesday was the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Day at the Capitol, which took place in St. Paul.More >>
Around 4:10 this morning, emergency crews were called to a 2 vehicle crash at South Broadway and 16th Street Southwest.More >>
Around 4:10 this morning, emergency crews were called to a 2 vehicle crash at South Broadway and 16th Street Southwest.More >>
A bill passed out of House committee Wednesday to make grabbing someone's bottom a prosecutable crime.More >>
A bill passed out of House committee Wednesday to make grabbing someone's bottom a prosecutable crime.More >>
Twenty-one-year-old Michael Campbell was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old University of St. Thomas student Ria Patel last September.More >>
Twenty-one-year-old Michael Campbell was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old University of St. Thomas student Ria Patel last September.More >>
Tuesday night, hospital staff called police to report a disorderly man who made threats to staff members.More >>
Tuesday night, hospital staff called police to report a disorderly man who made threats to staff members.More >>
Rochester police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Northwest Rochester.More >>
Rochester police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Northwest Rochester.More >>
Shortly after nine o'clock Monday night, police found the victim, Ahmed Muafaq Al Naddf of Rochester, an immigrant from Iraq, unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of Charles Court Northwest. He had a gunshot wound to the chest. First responders tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
Shortly after nine o'clock Monday night, police found the victim, Ahmed Muafaq Al Naddf of Rochester, an immigrant from Iraq, unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of Charles Court Northwest. He had a gunshot wound to the chest. First responders tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>