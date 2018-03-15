Gov. Dayton delivers his final State of the State address

Gov. Mark Dayton delivered his final State of the State Address to a joint session of the Minnesota legislature Wednesday evening. The DFL governor, who is not running again, used his annual address to urge state lawmakers to protect the state's restored financial stability.

BALANCING THE BUDGET

Dayton inherited a $6.2 billion dollar state budget deficit when he was inaugurated in 2011. After a series of tax increases and budget cuts, the governor and lawmakers managed to balance the budget. The state treasury now has $1.9 billion in budget reserves and $329 million budget surplus for the remainder of the current two-year budget cycle.

“We have restored fiscal stability and integrity to state government. I thank those Minnesotans, who did pay higher personal income taxes, and the great many others, who expanded their businesses and created over 280,000 new jobs, since I took office," Dayton said. “Restoring fiscal stability to our state budget is one of the most important legacies I can leave Minnesota."

JOBS JOBS JOBS

Wednesday's speech was his eighth and final annual address as he prepares to leave office next January.

When Dayton took office as governor, he faced a statewide unemployment rate of 6.9 percent. The unemployment rate is now at 3.3 percent, a 17-year low for Minnesota.

INVESTMENT IN EDUCATION

Sticking to his progressive message, he stressed the importance of investments in all-day kindergarten, early learning programs and in higher education.

"Both Minnesota State and the University of Minnesota were funded well below the systems’ requests last year. The University just announced that with $10 million of additional state funding in this Session, it will not need to increase tuitions next school year. I will include that $10 million in my Supplemental Budget request, along with an additional $10 million for Minnesota State, and I urge the Legislature’s support," said Dayton.

He says nearly 58,000 students are enrolled in All Day Kindergarten this year, with about 100 percent of school districts offering this program free of charge to all families.

STATE INCOME TAXES

After a series of cuts were passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump last year, Dayton sought bipartisanship and he urged state lawmakers to adopt the state’s tax code in an attempt to treat middle-class taxpayers more 'fairly', suggesting that both the tax bill passed by Congress and state tax changes in 2017 disproportionately favored businesses.

"If we do nothing, the federal changes would cause significant increases in other people’s state taxes...thousands of Minnesotans would be hit with state personal income tax increases. That is not fair, and it’s not right...number one priority … should be tax fairness for individual Minnesotans and their families."

GUN CONTROL

He applauded the student walkouts that happened across the country Tuesday, protesting gun violence. Dayton highlighted his priority to increase state funding for “common sense gun control.”

"They can side with the NRA, who strongly opposes commonsense solutions to reduce gun violence in our schools and communities, or they can side with the schoolchildren of Minnesota who are begging us for it...I will sign that legislation the minute it reaches my desk," said Dayton.

HEALTHCARE

The number of uninsured in Minnesota is growing. Dayton says he has a plan.

"Some insurance companies have stopped offering individual coverage, because of lower returns and Washington’s uncertainties. This exodus has caused many Minnesotans, especially those living in rural areas, to lose their previous insurance carriers and often their established networks of doctors and providers.

“Pay more for less” has never been popular. People quickly ask, “What are my other options?” Right now, for affordable health insurance, they have none. However, this Legislature has the opportunity, and the responsibility, to offer Minnesotans another option.

INFRASTRUCTURE

Dayton's Bonding Bill priorities focus on investing more in education, transportation, road and bridge repair, as well as water infrastructure.

"Especially projects to make our residents’ water cleaner and safer. In addition to the $105.7 million in last year’s bonding bill, I would provide the Public Facilities Authority with an additional $167 million to ensure that more Minnesotans have the clean water they need. Over 170 local water infrastructure projects across our state cannot move forward without this funding. Please provide that safety in your bonding bill," said Dayton.



EMBRACING DIVERSITY

With nearly 19 percent of the population identified as a person of color, he embraced the diversity and was met with applause from both sides of the aisle.

He acknowledges that not everyone is on board with his vision and the rapid change in Minnesota's demographics.

"That is a very different complexion from years ago, and some folks still resist the change. If we can educate them to move beyond racism, religious bigotry, and other hatreds, they will see that this new diversity is crucial to our state’s future success," said Dayton. "Minnesota is an inclusive and welcoming place for all."

CLOSING

Dayton is nine months from leaving office, his departure wraps up four-decades in politics and in three offices as auditor, U.S. senator, and governor.

The DFL governor, who is not running again, used his final annual address to reference the recent $300 million State Capitol restoration, noting how legislators put aside partisanship to complete it.

“Look at what we accomplished, by working together,” Dayton said. “Just imagine what more we can do if we continue.”