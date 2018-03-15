State Republican leaders react to Governor's State of the State Address

Throughout his speech, Governor Dayton made it clear that leaving office, with the state in financial security, is one of his main priorities.

With Republicans controlling the legislature, its up to them how that works out.

What we heard from Representative Greg Davids, Chair of the House Tax Committee, was a bit of a mixed bag.

First of all, he mentioned that, of the couple dozen State of the State Addresses, he's attended, this one seemed more negative to him, especially when the governor highlighted the issues in the last administration that led up to the budget deficit in 2010.

However David's said he was in complete agreement with the governor when it came to the need to conform state taxes with the new federal tax overhaul.

Last legislative session, the Republican led House and Senate also enacted large tax cuts especially for businesses who benefited from the federal tax cuts as well.

This is where Davids disagrees with the governors proposal.

"So what the governor is gonna be proposing to do, He's gonna take money from businesses.. mostly small businesses, sub-chapters, corporations, LLCs," Davids said. "And he wants to give it to the people that are already receiving huge tax breaks under President Trump"

Despite their many policy issues, Davids said he had the utmost respect for the governor as person and will miss working with him.

However Davids also said that there's still time to make policy happen.

Time will tell if the two will be able to come to some agreement on how to tax Minnesotans.