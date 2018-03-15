Threats to hospital land Iowa man in jail - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Threats to hospital land Iowa man in jail

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) -

A man is in jail for threats made against Mercy Medical Center in Mason City.

Police arrested 49-year-old Alonzo Hill of Steamboat Rock, Iowa Wednesday afternoon for 1st degree harassment.

Tuesday night, hospital staff called police to report a disorderly man who made threats to staff members.

Police responded and the man ended up going away.

Officers located Hill and arrested him the next afternoon.

