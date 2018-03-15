Threats to hospital land Iowa man in jail

Throughout his speech, Governor Dayton made it clear that leaving office, with the state in financial security, is one of his main priorities. With Republicans controlling the legislature, its up to them how that works out.More >>
Twenty-one-year-old Michael Campbell was convicted of criminal vehicular homicide Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old University of St. Thomas student Ria Patel last September.More >>
A bill passed out of House committee Wednesday to make grabbing someone's bottom a prosecutable crime.More >>
Tuesday night, hospital staff called police to report a disorderly man who made threats to staff members.More >>
The Republican-controlled chamber voted 55-43 Wednesday against a proposal that would have banned cameras designed to catch cars speeding or running red lights.More >>
The Rochester School Board continued to work with Superintendent Michael Muñoz Wednesday at a special study session to discuss changing school boundaries for upcoming school years.More >>
Austin is getting ready for a big summer event that art lovers won't want to miss.More >>
Wednesday was the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Day at the Capitol, which took place in St. Paul.More >>
Students across the country walked out of the classroom Wednesday morning to protest gun violence, and that included students at all three public high schools in Rochester. At 10 a.m., students at Century, Mayo and John Marshall high school walked out to call for more gun control, and to honor the 17 students and teachers killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last month.More >>
CLASS-AA STATE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS: BYRON (19-10) VS. 1 SAUK CENTRE (30-0) 5 NORWOOD-YOUNG AMERICA (27-3) VS. 4 MINNEHAHA ACADEMY (21-7) MESABI EAST (24-6) VS. 2 MARANATHA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (26-4) TRACY-MILROY-BALATON (29-2) VS. ROSEAU (24-5) CLASS-AAA STATE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS: ALEXANDRIA (23-5) VS. 1 ROBBINSDALE COOPER (26-2) 5 WILLMAR (25-2) VS. 4 DELASALLE (19-8) MANKATO WEST (21-7) VS. 2 NORTHFIELD (25-2) GRAND RAPIDS (21-7) VS. 3 HOLY AN...More >>
Shortly after nine o'clock Monday night, police found the victim, Ahmed Muafaq Al Naddf of Rochester, an immigrant from Iraq, unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of Charles Court Northwest. He had a gunshot wound to the chest. First responders tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
Rochester police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Northwest Rochester.More >>
Several high schools across the nation joined as one to walkout of school to protest gun violence, including schools in Rochester.More >>
The Women's Shelter and Support Center — formerly known as Women's Shelter, Inc. — in Rochester is seeking donations.More >>
He is the best-known theoretical physicist of his time.More >>
Three people have been arrested in connection with the Dar Al Farooq Islamic center bombing on Aug. 5More >>
Between $50,000 and $100,000 would be needed to begin the process.More >>
It stems from a 2016 case out of Mower county where a man arrested for DUI agreed to submit a urine sample, but was not informed of his limited right to contact an attorney before testing.More >>
