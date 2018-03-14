Austin, Get Ready For Some Great Art! - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Austin, Get Ready For Some Great Art!

Posted:
By James Bunner, Reporter
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -

    Austin is getting ready for a big summer event that art lovers won't want to miss. 

    Members of the Austin Artworks Festival Steering Committee have announced this year's Austin ArtWorks Festival.  

    This year's featured artist will be Owatonna native Michael Sweere, whose commissioned artwork can be seen at health care and educational facilities as          well as airports all over the country.  

    The 2018 Austin ArtWorks Festival will be a two-day celebration on August 25th and 26th.

