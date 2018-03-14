Day At The Capitol Allows Local Voices To Be Heard In St. Paul

Economic leaders in Rochester are making sure southeast Minnesota voices are being heard in the Twin Cities. Wednesday was the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce Day at the Capitol, which took place in St. Paul.

Political journalists and elected leaders from both sides of the political fence were present during the event. Legislators heard from area economic advocates how to better improve transportation and develop the local workforce. Event organizers say advocacy and engagement in public affairs are important to helping move southeast Minnesota forward economically.

"The Rochester Chamber represents 1500 employers," says Rochester Chamber President Kathleen Harrington, "Those employers provide jobs for 100,000 people in our community. They have policy needs to make certain those jobs are secure and profitable for those employees."

Faces familiar to Rochester were there. Newscenter's Tom Overlie was among lunch speakers at the event. Chief Meteorologist Matt Benz was up there too.

The afternoon continued with meetings to discuss topics ranging from finance to education and capital investment.