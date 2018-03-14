Wednesday Sports on Tap - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Wednesday Sports on Tap

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
(KTTC) -

GIRLS BASKETBALL:
CLASS-AA STATE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS:

  • BYRON (19-10) VS. 1 SAUK CENTRE (30-0)
  • 5 NORWOOD-YOUNG AMERICA (27-3) VS. 4 MINNEHAHA ACADEMY (21-7)
  • MESABI EAST (24-6) VS. 2 MARANATHA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (26-4)
  • TRACY-MILROY-BALATON (29-2) VS. ROSEAU (24-5)

CLASS-AAA STATE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS:

  • ALEXANDRIA (23-5) VS. 1 ROBBINSDALE COOPER (26-2)
  • 5 WILLMAR (25-2) VS. 4 DELASALLE (19-8)
  • MANKATO WEST (21-7) VS. 2 NORTHFIELD (25-2)
  • GRAND RAPIDS (21-7) VS. 3 HOLY ANGELS (25-4)

CLASS-AAAA STATE TOURNAMENT QUARTERFINALS:

  • PRIOR LAKE (16-13) VS. 1 EASTVIEW (29-0)
  • 5 MAPLE GROVE (24-5) VS. 4 LAKEVILLE NORTH (24-5)
  • FOREST LAKE (19-10) VS. 2 HOPKINS (26-3)
  • ROSEVILLE AREA (22-7) VS. 3 CRETIN-DERHAM HALL (21-6)
     
