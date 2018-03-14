Day at the Capitol begins with lobbying lesson

The president of the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce calls it one of the most beautiful parts of American democracy - the ability to talk one-on-one with lawmakers about decisions important to you.

This year's Day at the Capitol is putting an emphasis on that face-to-face interaction with legislators like never before.

The chamber is meeting with three times as many lawmakers than in years past.

Wednesday morning, a quick Lobbying 101 course helped the more than 150 chamber members prepare for the meetings in St. Paul.

The key issues this year: maintaining a strong workforce, infrastructure, and consistent labor laws.

The group boarded buses to make the trek to St. Paul, with the help of KTTC's Tom Overlie and Matt Benz.

They're working a long day at the capitol, returning back to Rochester around 8 p.m. Wednesday.

