Implied consent question faces MN Supreme Court

Three people have been arrested in connection with the Dar Al Farooq Islamic center bombing on Aug. 5More >>
Three people have been arrested in connection with the Dar Al Farooq Islamic center bombing on Aug. 5More >>
It stems from a 2016 case out of Mower county where a man arrested for DUI agreed to submit a urine sample, but was not informed of his limited right to contact an attorney before testing.More >>
It stems from a 2016 case out of Mower county where a man arrested for DUI agreed to submit a urine sample, but was not informed of his limited right to contact an attorney before testing.More >>
Between $50,000 and $100,000 would be needed to begin the process.More >>
Between $50,000 and $100,000 would be needed to begin the process.More >>
Shortly after nine o'clock Monday night, police found the victim, Ahmed Muafaq Al Naddf of Rochester, an immigrant from Iraq, unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of Charles Court Northwest. He had a gunshot wound to the chest. First responders tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
Shortly after nine o'clock Monday night, police found the victim, Ahmed Muafaq Al Naddf of Rochester, an immigrant from Iraq, unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of Charles Court Northwest. He had a gunshot wound to the chest. First responders tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
A drive-in restaurant in northern Iowa known for its broasted chicken and homemade root beer has been demolished nearly six decades after opening. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that an excavator began tearing down the Barrel Drive-In in Clear Lake on Monday morning.More >>
A drive-in restaurant in northern Iowa known for its broasted chicken and homemade root beer has been demolished nearly six decades after opening. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that an excavator began tearing down the Barrel Drive-In in Clear Lake on Monday morning.More >>
A $1.5 billion dollar settlement was reached in the class action lawsuit.More >>
A $1.5 billion dollar settlement was reached in the class action lawsuit.More >>
The university broke ground on the building Tuesday.More >>
The university broke ground on the building Tuesday.More >>
Shortly after nine o'clock Monday night, police found the victim, Ahmed Muafaq Al Naddf of Rochester, an immigrant from Iraq, unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of Charles Court Northwest. He had a gunshot wound to the chest. First responders tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
Shortly after nine o'clock Monday night, police found the victim, Ahmed Muafaq Al Naddf of Rochester, an immigrant from Iraq, unresponsive on the sidewalk in the 2800 block of Charles Court Northwest. He had a gunshot wound to the chest. First responders tried to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
The Women's Shelter and Support Center — formerly known as Women's Shelter, Inc. — in Rochester is seeking donations.More >>
The Women's Shelter and Support Center — formerly known as Women's Shelter, Inc. — in Rochester is seeking donations.More >>
Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a Canadian man has died after falling from a home without a deck.More >>
Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a Canadian man has died after falling from a home without a deck.More >>
A Missouri woman leads authorities on a high-speed chase through North Iowa, spanning more than twenty miles before crossing state lines and ending in Freeborn County.More >>
A Missouri woman leads authorities on a high-speed chase through North Iowa, spanning more than twenty miles before crossing state lines and ending in Freeborn County.More >>
A drive-in restaurant in northern Iowa known for its broasted chicken and homemade root beer has been demolished nearly six decades after opening. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that an excavator began tearing down the Barrel Drive-In in Clear Lake on Monday morning.More >>
A drive-in restaurant in northern Iowa known for its broasted chicken and homemade root beer has been demolished nearly six decades after opening. The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that an excavator began tearing down the Barrel Drive-In in Clear Lake on Monday morning.More >>