Long-standing Barrel Drive-In in Clear Lake demolished - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Long-standing Barrel Drive-In in Clear Lake demolished

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) -

A drive-in restaurant in northern Iowa known for its broasted chicken and homemade root beer has been demolished nearly six decades after opening.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that an excavator began tearing down the Barrel Drive-In in Clear Lake on Monday morning.

The landmark restaurant had served Clear Lakers and North Iowans since 1958 before closing down last year.

Local community members had rallied to try to save the restaurant, with volunteers painting the outside of the building in 2014 and creating a "Save the Barrel" website. But the business was put up for sale last April and was bought by a neighboring convenience store.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.