New Saint Mary's residence hall to be named after university president

By Erin O'Brien, Anchor
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

A new residence hall at Saint Mary's University in Winona will honor an influential figure. 

The university broke ground on the building Tuesday.

It's set to be named Brother William Hall, after the university's outgoing president Brother William Mann. 

Two anonymous families gave a total of $6.9 million to build the hall in his honor.

It will be a 112-bed, three-story building for first-year students. 

Brother William plans to retire this spring, after serving as the University's President for ten years. 

"The people of this community, Winona, and the surrounding area, just opened their hearts to me in a way that I didn't expect, and so it's really bittersweet," he said. 

The university expects Brother William Hall to be completed next year. 

It'll be on the northeast side of campus, attached to Pines Hall.

