Former DE Star Gains Another Award - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Former DE Star Gains Another Award

Posted:
By Pat Lund, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KTTC) -

Saint Mary's star basketball player Brandi Blattner hauled in more post-season accolades today being named to the five-player D3HOOPS.COM First-Team All-West Region.
    Blattner started all 27-games for the Cardinals leading them to their sixth MIAC post-season appearance in the last seven years.
    Blattner posted team highs in points with 17-point-6 per game, 10-rebounds a game, 36-steals and 19-blocks, she recored 12 double-doubles this season. Blattner also became the 11th player in program history to reach 1-thousand-points, she's eligible for All-American selection.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.