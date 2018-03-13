Legislation prohibiting school lunch shaming goes before the Education Innovation Police Committee

A $1.5 billion dollar settlement was reached in the class action lawsuit.More >>
The university broke ground on the building Tuesday.More >>
A plan to prevent students from embarrassment or ridicule in their school cafeterias is making its way through the process at the state Legislature. It started with a story we brought you in November of 2017, when some parents in Stewartville reached out to us and told us children with negative lunch balances would have their lunches scooped out of their trays, dumped into a bucket and replaced a sandwich.More >>
Infusion Therapy Services at Olmsted Medical Center's Hospital, unveiled its new and expanded space Tuesday. It was designed with patients in mind.More >>
A bill that mandates hands-free cell phone use while driving went before the Public Safety and Security Committee and passed unanimously Tuesday morning. Supporters said what this bill would do is force drivers to just put the phone down and drive.More >>
If you're planning to fly out of Rochester International soon, you might notice some changes with how your luggage is screened.More >>
A potential bonding project could bring some big changes to Rochester Community and Technical College.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and lawmakers are proposing major changes to the state's oversight of Minnesota's senior care facilities.More >>
The Women's Shelter and Support Center — formerly known as Women's Shelter, Inc. — in Rochester is seeking donations.More >>
A Missouri woman leads authorities on a high-speed chase through North Iowa, spanning more than twenty miles before crossing state lines and ending in Freeborn County.More >>
A 32-year-old Rochester man was robbed while helping his friend move early this morning.More >>
Authorities say "numerous injuries" are reported after a school van collided with a semi-truck in western Minnesota.More >>
A state official who led Minnesota's troubled computer system for vehicle licensing has been fired.More >>
It's a normal school day in Byron Monday, after a safety concern turned out to be a miscommunication.More >>
