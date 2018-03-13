OMC unveils new Infusion Therapy Services space

Infusion Therapy Services at Olmsted Medical Center's Hospital, unveiled its new and expanded space Tuesday. It was designed with patients in mind.

OMC has had infusion therapy services for around four years, but the decision to build a new space came two and a half years ago, to not only accommodate their growing number of patients but to also provide them with a comfortable place to receive their infusions.

The newly expanded space has plenty of natural sunlight and includes some unique features that are made to accommodate everyone.

Avid readers will find a reading area with a small fireplace and a wall full of books.

Patients can make use of the media center to plug in laptops to continue their work.

"We wanted to create a place where they are pampered a little bit, they can come and just relax, and not have to worry about anything.," said Ashlea McLeod, Clinical Director of Infusion Services at OMC. "We take good care of them and we built a facility that is more like a home, it doesn't look like a hospital."

OMC offers several different kinds of infusion therapy services like blood transfusions, advanced biologicals, fluids for hydration, among others.

Infusion patients will begin to use the new facility on Wednesday.