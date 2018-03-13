New Carry-On Rules At Rochester International - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

New Carry-On Rules At Rochester International

Posted:
By James Bunner, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

    If you're planning to fly out of Rochester International soon, you might notice some changes with how your luggage is screened.

    New procedures that went into effect Tuesday morning require everyone to put electronic devices bigger than a cell phone in bins for X-Ray screening.
    If you're traveling with electronic devices, they should be placed in a bin with nothing on top or below.

    People traveling through the airport should also remove one-quart bags that have liquids, gels, or aerosols that are less than three-point-four ounces.
    When these items are removed from carry-on luggage, security officers can get a clearer view of them on the x-ray screen.
    

