Dayton announces proposals to protect seniors and vulnerable adults

Tuesday morning, Governor Mark Dayton announced new proposals to protect seniors and vulnerable adults.

Dayton says there are 54,000 people living and being cared for in assisted living in Minnesota, 1,400 home care providers and 372 nursing homes providing housing for 28,000 people.

Dayton apologized to vulnerable adults and families that have been let down through failures at the Department of Health.

Dayton says the new plan strengthens the rights of vulnerable adults and their families, creates a new licensing framework for assisted living and dementia care and creates penalties when rights are violated.

Dayton's proposals come after his Health Department has been sharply criticized for not responding quickly enough to complaints of maltreatment at senior care facilities.



