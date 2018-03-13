REPORT: Case Keenum intends to sign with Denver Broncos

Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
Tuesday morning, Governor Mark Dayton announced new proposals to protect seniors and vulnerable adults.More >>
The Denver Broncos are hoping to repeat the success they had with Peyton Manning in pursuing another free agent fix at quarterback.More >>
Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.More >>
A Mason City man has been sentenced to 100 days in jail and fined $315 for putting the Nora Springs police chief in a chokehold at a Mason City hospital.More >>
Advocates for restaurant workers want to do away with the below-minimum wage for tipped workers, saying it forces them to tolerate harassment if they want to be paid.More >>
A man will serve 20 months in prison for stealing gas masks and a bomb detector from law officers during Super Bowl week in downtown Minneapolis.More >>
A state official who led Minnesota's troubled computer system for vehicle licensing has been fired.More >>
Authorities say "numerous injuries" are reported after a school van collided with a semi-truck in western Minnesota.More >>
The Women's Shelter and Support Center — formerly known as Women's Shelter, Inc. — in Rochester is seeking donations.More >>
A Missouri woman leads authorities on a high-speed chase through North Iowa, spanning more than twenty miles before crossing state lines and ending in Freeborn County.More >>
It's a normal school day in Byron Monday, after a safety concern turned out to be a miscommunication.More >>
Webster County authorities say a woman who fell from a pickup truck died after being struck by a car following the pickup.More >>
