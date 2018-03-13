REPORT: Case Keenum intends to sign with Denver Broncos - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

REPORT: Case Keenum intends to sign with Denver Broncos

Posted:
(AP) -

The Denver Broncos are hoping to repeat the success they had with Peyton Manning in pursuing another free agent fix at quarterback.

ESPN reported Case Keenum plans to sign with the Broncos when free agency opens Wednesday. That would leave the Vikings, Jets and Cardinals in the running to land Kirk Cousins.

  • Who will start at quarterback for the Vikings in 2018?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Teddy Bridgewater
    9%
    6 votes
    Sam Bradford
    5%
    3 votes
    Kirk Cousins
    73%
    48 votes
    Other
    14%
    9 votes
