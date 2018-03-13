Official who led troubled licensing system is fired

Rex Tillerson is out as secretary of state. President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday morning that he's naming CIA director Mike Pompeo to replace Tillerson.More >>
Advocates for restaurant workers want to do away with the below-minimum wage for tipped workers, saying it forces them to tolerate harassment if they want to be paid.More >>
A man will serve 20 months in prison for stealing gas masks and a bomb detector from law officers during Super Bowl week in downtown Minneapolis.More >>
A state official who led Minnesota's troubled computer system for vehicle licensing has been fired.More >>
Authorities say "numerous injuries" are reported after a school van collided with a semi-truck in western Minnesota.More >>
A Missouri woman leads authorities on a high-speed chase through North Iowa, spanning more than twenty miles before crossing state lines and ending in Freeborn County.More >>
Chronic Wasting Disease is still making its rounds in southeast Minnesota, with 6 cases popping up during the most recent season. That's why researchers are beginning a new study, with help from a helicopter.More >>
35 candidates are in the race to replace Rochester's Chief of Police Roger Peterson who's set to retire in April.More >>
Dr. Andy McGuire is the first of the gubernatorial candidates to visit Mason City Brewing to showcase her platform and vision for Iowa.More >>
The Women's Shelter and Support Center — formerly known as Women's Shelter, Inc. — in Rochester is seeking donations.More >>
Webster County authorities say a woman who fell from a pickup truck died after being struck by a car following the pickup.More >>
It's a normal school day in Byron Monday, after a safety concern turned out to be a miscommunication.More >>
A 32-year-old Rochester man was robbed while helping his friend move early this morning.More >>
Another lottery scam, shut down. Though many lives have been ruined in its wake.More >>
A party at Extended Stay America in Northwest Rochester led to a fight in the parking lot, where police say a knife was pulled out.More >>
