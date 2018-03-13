'Numerous injuries' in Minnesota school van-semi crash - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

'Numerous injuries' in Minnesota school van-semi crash

Posted:
BENSON, Minn. (AP) -

Authorities say "numerous injuries" are reported after a school van collided with a semi-truck in western Minnesota.

The Swift County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at an intersection and involved a transport van from Hancock Public School.

A news release says "many responder units" were sent because of reports of numerous injuries.

No other details were immediately released.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.