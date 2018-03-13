Missouri woman flees Iowa, Minnesota authorities leaving a trail of drugs behind

A Missouri woman leads authorities on a high-speed chase through North Iowa, spanning more than twenty miles before crossing state lines and ending in Freeborn County.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office reports the chase began around 7 p.m. Monday when a deputy tried to stop a Dodge Ram pickup for speeding on County Road B20.

45-year-old Monica Lynch of Liberty, Missouri, refused to stop, heading north on I-35 reaching speeds of about 110 miles per hour, according to reports.

Lynch apparently threw items out of her truck while driving.

Those items were later recovered and appear to contain meth and marijuana.

In Freeborn County, Lynch drove off the interstate and was taken into custody with the help of Freeborn County deputies.

A loaded rifle was found in the cab. Lynch now faces multiple charges in both states, including felony eluding and possession of a firearm as a felon.