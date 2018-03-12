RPD Police Chief on retirement: It's going to be a real change of pace

Chronic Wasting Disease is still making its rounds in southeast Minnesota, with 6 cases popping up during the most recent season. That's why researchers are beginning a new study, with help from a helicopter.More >>
35 candidates are in the race to replace Rochester's Chief of Police Roger Peterson who's set to retire in April.More >>
Dr. Andy McGuire is the first of the gubernatorial candidates to visit Mason City Brewing to showcase her platform and vision for Iowa.More >>
The Women's Shelter and Support Center — formerly known as Women's Shelter, Inc. — in Rochester is seeking donations.More >>
A man will serve 20 months in prison for stealing gas masks and a bomb detector from law officers during Super Bowl week in downtown Minneapolis. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says 46-year-old Emitt Long was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to theft.More >>
Wisconsin Democrats are accusing Gov. Scott Walker of lying about their party excluding female gubernatorial candidates from a February forum.More >>
Authorities say "numerous injuries" are reported after a school van collided with a semi-truck in western Minnesota.More >>
Saturday night, The Byron Bears Boys basketball team got a new all-time leading scorer, as senior star Mike Coble poured in 35 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bears to a 66-63 upset win over 6th ranked Lake City for the subsection title. The record stood for 14 years, but now, it belongs to Coble. "It feels great," Coble said. "It hasn't really sunk in quite yet, but I think it just shows that I earned a lot of playing time throughout the years, worked, led the team...More >>
Webster County authorities say a woman who fell from a pickup truck died after being struck by a car following the pickup.More >>
A 32-year-old Rochester man was robbed while helping his friend move early this morning.More >>
It's a normal school day in Byron Monday, after a safety concern turned out to be a miscommunication.More >>
A party at Extended Stay America in Northwest Rochester led to a fight in the parking lot, where police say a knife was pulled out.More >>
Another lottery scam, shut down. Though many lives have been ruined in its wake.More >>
35 candidates are in the race to replace Rochester's Chief of Police Roger Peterson who's set to retire in April.More >>
