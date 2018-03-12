Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest Rochester

This is a developing situation. Stay with KTTC NewsCenter for the latest.

Rochester police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Northwest Rochester on the 2800 block of Charles Court NW.

According to the Rochester Police Department, at about 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of shots fired with a man down.

When they arrived on scene they found an unresponsive male lying on the sidewalk, not breathing.

First responders tried to save his life but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Captain John Sherwin says it appears he suffered at least one gunshot wound and there is evidence of at least one shot being fired.

Police say the investigation is in its infancy.

Police don't have details about a suspect.

Officers, K-9 teams and the State Patrol Helicopter are in the area looking for potential suspects.

"Obviously someone is on the run, we have someone that's shot and they're deceased, so someone is responsible for this" Sherwin said.