Iowa gubernatorial candidates begin visiting Mason City

As election dates draw nearer, races for several key positions are beginning to heat up.

In the Iowa gubernatorial race, Democratic Candidate Dr. Andy McGuire stopped by Mason City on Monday evening to explain her goals and why she decided to leave the healthcare field and throw her hat in the race.

Mason City Brewing is hosting a Monday series called "Pints and Politics," with McGuire kicking off the series for gubernatorial candidates.

McGuire arrived early and began chatting with attendees to hear about their issues and discuss her vision for Iowa.

That vision includes improving education, working to combat Iowa's mental health and substance abuse problems, while helping Iowans become more successful in general.

"I had been going all over the state and doing some work and what I was hearing from people is they just couldn't get ahead for their families and they weren't feeling like they were getting a fair shake. So I just felt like I wanted to make sure everyone felt like they could be a success in Iowa," said McGuire.

McGuire, a career medical doctor, was the Democratic Party chair for Iowa from 2014-16.

She views medical background as a major advantage in dealing with mental health in Iowa and that's why she decided on running for governor.