Wisconsin Democrats: We didn't exclude women candidates

Wisconsin Democrats are accusing Gov. Scott Walker of lying about their party excluding female gubernatorial candidates from a February forum.

More than a dozen candidates are vying for the Democratic nomination.

The Construction Business Group held a forum in February that featured candidates Tony Evers, Matt Flynn, Andy Gronik, Mahlon Mitchell and Dana Wachs.

Left out were Kathleen Vinehout and Kelda Helen Roys.

Walker tweeted Monday that Democrats should be ashamed of excluding female candidates form the forum.

CBG Executive Director Robb Kahl told The Capital Times newspaper that the group invited only the top five Democratic fundraisers.

State Democratic Party spokeswoman Melanie Conklin says in an email Monday that the party didn't sponsor the forum. She said that Walker isn't telling the truth and just wants media attention.