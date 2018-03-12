Athlete of the Week - Mike Coble

Saturday night, The Byron Bears Boys basketball team got a new all-time leading scorer, as senior star Mike Coble poured in 35 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bears to a 66-63 upset win over 6th ranked Lake City for the subsection title. The record stood for 14 years, but now, it belongs to Coble.

"It feels great," Coble said. "It hasn't really sunk in quite yet, but I think it just shows that I earned a lot of playing time throughout the years, worked, led the teams, and put us in good positions to win I think."

Thirty-five points set a new career high for the senior guard, and Head Coach Kyle Finney knew that Coble was in his bag from the very start of the game.

"You could tell from about the first 2 or 3 touches that he was feeling it," said Finney. "When he gets like that, he just has the green light to do what he wants, and he'll miss some shots, but shooters like Mike want that ball back to take the very next one, and that's what he did that night."

Coble rose up when his team needed it most. With their season on the line, he scored 22 points in the second half, including hitting four straight three pointers.

"We needed that spark," Coble said. "With some of our players in foul trouble, I had the ball a little bit more than I usually do. So I just thought, with how the momentum was going, that it was in our favor, and I just rode it."

"He just rose to the occasion, and Mike was just hitting them from deep to the point where he would come off ball screens and just take another step back and knock his shots down," added Coach Finney.

Coble has a thirst to succeed, and it's apparent to his head coach.

"Mike just wants to win, and he'll do anything it takes to win. Whether it's sacrificing shots, or getting rebounds, or passing, or shooting, he'll do whatever it takes."

In addition to being a basketball star, Coble has shined for years on the football field for the bears. Next fall, he's taking his talents west to MSU Mankato, a Division II football powerhouse.

"I'm really excited for it -- to get out there, work with some of the, in one of the, best programs there is in this area, definitely. Getting myself to get to my best player I can be in a couple years."

Mike Coble, of the Byron Bears, is this week's KTTC NewsCenter Sports Athlete of the Week.

