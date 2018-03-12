WestRock closing its Rochester plant at end of March

Wisconsin Democrats are accusing Gov. Scott Walker of lying about their party excluding female gubernatorial candidates from a February forum.More >>
Authorities say "numerous injuries" are reported after a school van collided with a semi-truck in western Minnesota.More >>
Saturday night, The Byron Bears Boys basketball team got a new all-time leading scorer, as senior star Mike Coble poured in 35 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bears to a 66-63 upset win over 6th ranked Lake City for the subsection title. The record stood for 14 years, but now, it belongs to Coble. "It feels great," Coble said. "It hasn't really sunk in quite yet, but I think it just shows that I earned a lot of playing time throughout the years, worked, led the team...More >>
The Women's Shelter and Support Center — formerly known as Women's Shelter, Inc. — in Rochester is seeking donations.More >>
It's something Rochester Public Schools has been working on to improve, the disparity of discipline in public schools between white students and students of color.More >>
Representatives from Home Federal Savings Bank are traveling throughout Rochester this week, surprising 11 nonprofits with checks for $2,000 each.More >>
A popular bar in downtown Mazeppa burned to the ground after a fire started early Sunday morning. But 32 hours later, shock turned to grief, as frequent customers to WD's Bar and Grill realized their favorite spot in town was no more. "Nothing, nothing can ever replace this place," said Sam Umbaugh, a frequent customer to the popular downtown bar. "It was a great place to go."More >>
A worldwide cardboard packaging company has decided to close its plant in Rochester. It is part of a consolidation of facilities for WestRock, a company with 45,000 employees in ten nations around the globe. In Rochester, 22 people will lose their jobs at the end of March.More >>
Authorities in northeastern Minnesota say a Canadian man has died after falling from a home without a deck.More >>
Webster County authorities say a woman who fell from a pickup truck died after being struck by a car following the pickup.More >>
It's a normal school day in Byron Monday, after a safety concern turned out to be a miscommunication.More >>
Authorities believe a 27-year-old Minnesota man killed his girlfriend and their baby in a Florida forest before turning the gun on himself. Kevin Farias survived and is in critical condition Sunday. The Marion County Sheriff's Office got the call Saturday morning after a motorist found Farias and 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin, and their 1-year-old daughter, lying in the middle of a remote clay road in the Ocala National Forest.More >>
A 32-year-old Rochester man was robbed while helping his friend move early this morning.More >>
The Women's Shelter and Support Center — formerly known as Women's Shelter, Inc. — in Rochester is seeking donations.More >>
A party at Extended Stay America in Northwest Rochester led to a fight in the parking lot, where police say a knife was pulled out.More >>
No injuries were reported after a fire raced through WD's Bar and Grill and a nearby an adjacent apartment in Mazeppa Sunday morning.More >>
