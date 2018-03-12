Lottery pair snared; victims lose nearly $6 million

Another lottery scam, shut down. Though many lives have been ruined in its wake.

After a search that's lasted years, U-S authorities have captured the final two fugitives in a Jamaican lottery scam. There were 15 suspects in all.

The suspects are being prosecuted in North Dakota in what's believed to be the first big Jamaican lottery scam tried in U.S. courts. It began in 2011, when a North Dakota woman lost all her savings of more than $300,000.

She wasn't alone. The suspected crooks took at least $5.7 million from at least 90 Americans in the scam.

How did they do it? The suspects call victims about bogus lottery winning and persuade them to pay advance fees to get the winnings. And then, guess what?

Yep. They keep the money, and the victims are left in the cold.