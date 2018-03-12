GOP proposes work requirement for public health care - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

By Tom Overlie, Anchor/Producer
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Republicans will push to impose a work requirement for the state's health care program for those in poverty.

A group of House and Senate Republicans introduced a bill Monday that would require Medical Assistance enrollees to work at least 80 hours a month, seek employment or enroll in job training programs. It exempts many at-home parents as well as people living with disabilities.

Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt says its meant to control growing costs of public programs while encouraging more Minnesotans to enter the workforce.

But Democrats say it's a misguided effort. Rep. Jennifer Schultz says it's "cruel" legislation that will increase the state's uninsured rate.

Medical Assistance is Minnesota's name for Medicaid. A single, childless adult on Medical Assistance makes roughly $16,000 or less annually.
 

