Compost bins and rain barrels for sale

Every spring, the Recycling Association of Minnesota (RAM) coordinates with local governments, soil and water shed districts, nonprofits, and a variety of other organizations to provide compost bins and rain barrels at low cost (while supplies last) to Minnesota residents.

The Olmsted County Environmental Resources Department has partnered with RAM and will host a distribution event on Wednesday, April 18, 2018. To get more information about this event and product/purchase details, visit olmstedwaste.com.