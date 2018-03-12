Man robbed while helping friend move

A 32-year-old Rochester man was robbed while helping his friend move early this morning.

The man told police that when he went to grab more items from a nearby truck, around 2 o'clock this morning, he came across a woman who was smoking by the door.

She reached into her purse and implied she had a weapon, demanding money from the man.

He gave her his wallet, which contained $250.

Police say the woman then jumped into an SUV that headed north on 1st Avenue southwest. Witnesses describe it as a black crossover SUV with customized wheels.

The suspect is described as a black woman with straight shoulder length hair and a missing tooth. She is about 5'10'' tall, and appeared to be about 170 pounds. She also had a grey purse, a dark jacket, and spandex pants.

Anyone that could help investigators should call crime stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.