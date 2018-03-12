Man arrested for pulling knife during fight - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Man arrested for pulling knife during fight

Posted:

A party at Extended Stay America in Northwest Rochester led to a fight in the parking lot, where police say a knife was pulled out.  

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2800 block of 43rd Street Northwest. 

Several party-goers decided to get in a vehicle to go to a nearby Kwik Trip. 

Some of them knew each other, some of them did not. 

During the ride, one of the men started insulting a 23-year-old Rochester man inside the vehicle.

When they returned to the hotel, the suspect threatened the 23-year-old further by pulling a knife on him.

The knife was then tossed in the snow, and the fight continued with fists. 

After someone yelled the police were coming, the suspect fled to a nearby Sprint store parking lot on West Frontage road, where he was then arrested. 

Police say they believe Julio Mendez pulled the knife after instigating the fight.

He is a 24-year-old man from Austin, and is currently in custody facing charges of assault and disorderly conduct.  

Police found the knife in a nearby snowbank. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Woman who fell from pickup fatally struck by car

    Woman who fell from pickup fatally struck by car

    Webster County authorities say a woman who fell from a pickup truck died after being struck by a car following the pickup.

    More >>

    Webster County authorities say a woman who fell from a pickup truck died after being struck by a car following the pickup.

    More >>

  • Cops: Minnesota dad killed girlfriend, baby girl in Florida forest

    Cops: Minnesota dad killed girlfriend, baby girl in Florida forest

    Authorities believe a 27-year-old Minnesota man killed his girlfriend and their baby in a Florida forest before turning the gun on himself. Kevin Farias survived and is in critical condition Sunday. The Marion County Sheriff's Office got the call Saturday morning after a motorist found Farias and 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin, and their 1-year-old daughter, lying in the middle of a remote clay road in the Ocala National Forest.

    More >>

    Authorities believe a 27-year-old Minnesota man killed his girlfriend and their baby in a Florida forest before turning the gun on himself. Kevin Farias survived and is in critical condition Sunday. The Marion County Sheriff's Office got the call Saturday morning after a motorist found Farias and 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin, and their 1-year-old daughter, lying in the middle of a remote clay road in the Ocala National Forest.

    More >>

  • Perceived Byron school threat turns out to be a miscommunication

    Perceived Byron school threat turns out to be a miscommunication

    It's a normal school day in Byron Monday, after a safety concern turned out to be a miscommunication.  

    More >>

    It's a normal school day in Byron Monday, after a safety concern turned out to be a miscommunication.  

    More >>

  • Fire burns down historic Mazeppa building

    Fire burns down historic Mazeppa building

    No injuries were reported after a fire raced through WD's Bar and Grill and a nearby an adjacent apartment in Mazeppa Sunday morning.

    More >>

    No injuries were reported after a fire raced through WD's Bar and Grill and a nearby an adjacent apartment in Mazeppa Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • 5 killed in helicopter crash into New York City's East River

    5 killed in helicopter crash into New York City's East River

    Monday, March 12 2018 6:33 AM EDT2018-03-12 10:33:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz). First responders carry a person to an ambulance after a helicopter crashed into the East River along New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said Sunday the Eurocopter AS350 went down...(AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz). First responders carry a person to an ambulance after a helicopter crashed into the East River along New York on Sunday, March 11, 2018. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said Sunday the Eurocopter AS350 went down...
    A NYPD police spokesman says all five passengers aboard a helicopter that crashed into New York City's East River are dead.More >>
    A NYPD police spokesman says all five passengers aboard a helicopter that crashed into New York City's East River are dead.More >>

  • The Latest: Veterans treatment facility closed indefinitely

    The Latest: Veterans treatment facility closed indefinitely

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:26:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A woman, who declined to give her name, cries after placing flowers at a sign at the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The...(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A woman, who declined to give her name, cries after placing flowers at a sign at the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The...
    The treatment facility in Northern California where an Army veteran killed three employees may never reopen.More >>
    The treatment facility in Northern California where an Army veteran killed three employees may never reopen.More >>

  • At least 2 dead in NYC helicopter crash

    At least 2 dead in NYC helicopter crash

    A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people. The U.S. Coast Guard says there were six people on board the helicopter. Officials say one person was rescued by a tugboat and five people were recovered by police and fire department divers. Their conditions were unknown. A spokesman for the mayor's office, Eric Phillips, confirmed the fatalities on Twitter Sunday night. 

    More >>

    A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people. The U.S. Coast Guard says there were six people on board the helicopter. Officials say one person was rescued by a tugboat and five people were recovered by police and fire department divers. Their conditions were unknown. A spokesman for the mayor's office, Eric Phillips, confirmed the fatalities on Twitter Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • Minnesota wind projects face opposition

    Minnesota wind projects face opposition

    The future of two wind projects in south-central Minnesota is uncertain as opposition from area residents grows. Minnesota Public Radio reports that Wind Locked is a group made up of farmers who oppose having a wind turbine on their land. The group has more than 80 members in Faribault County who don't want turbines taking up productive farmland and are concerned about noise from the machines.

    More >>

    The future of two wind projects in south-central Minnesota is uncertain as opposition from area residents grows. Minnesota Public Radio reports that Wind Locked is a group made up of farmers who oppose having a wind turbine on their land. The group has more than 80 members in Faribault County who don't want turbines taking up productive farmland and are concerned about noise from the machines.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.