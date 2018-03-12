Perceived Byron school threat turns out to be a miscommunication - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Perceived Byron school threat turns out to be a miscommunication

Posted:
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -

It's a normal school day in Byron Monday, after a safety concern turned out to be a miscommunication. 

Superintendent Dr. Joey Page emailed parents about the concern Sunday night. He said earlier in the day, a rumor about a safety concern was sent to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office. 

According to Olmsted County Sheriffs Captain Scott Behrns, last Sunday a 15-year-old student wrote on their Snapchat account "One week from tomorrow." This was misinterpreted to have malicious intent.

When the student was questioned, he said he was referring to the beginning of the spring sports season, which starts Monday. 

The investigation uncovered no credible danger at the school. 

