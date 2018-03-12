Perceived Byron school threat turns out to be a miscommunication

No injuries were reported after a fire raced through WD's Bar and Grill and a nearby an adjacent apartment in Mazeppa Sunday morning.More >>
Authorities say a teen driver missed a stop sign and caused a crash that killed her and her boyfriend at an intersection in Kanabec County.More >>
Authorities in Florida say a Minnesota man has died two days after killing his girlfriend and young child before shooting himself.More >>
A 32-year-old Rochester man was robbed while helping his friend move early this morning.More >>
A party at Extended Stay America in Northwest Rochester led to a fight in the parking lot, where police say a knife was pulled out.More >>
Two Republican senators are getting behind efforts to expand background checks on gun sales at the Minnesota Legislature.More >>
Minnesota's farmland prices dropped last year as the agriculture industry continues facing low crop prices and reduced income.More >>
It's a normal school day in Byron Monday, after a safety concern turned out to be a miscommunication.More >>
The state says Iowa's unemployment rate remained steady at 2.9 percent in January.More >>
Longtime Democratic state Rep. Tina Liebling is ending her campaign for governor.More >>
Webster County authorities say a woman who fell from a pickup truck died after being struck by a car following the pickup.More >>
Authorities believe a 27-year-old Minnesota man killed his girlfriend and their baby in a Florida forest before turning the gun on himself. Kevin Farias survived and is in critical condition Sunday. The Marion County Sheriff's Office got the call Saturday morning after a motorist found Farias and 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin, and their 1-year-old daughter, lying in the middle of a remote clay road in the Ocala National Forest.More >>
It's a normal school day in Byron Monday, after a safety concern turned out to be a miscommunication.More >>
No injuries were reported after a fire raced through WD's Bar and Grill and a nearby an adjacent apartment in Mazeppa Sunday morning.More >>
A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people. The U.S. Coast Guard says there were six people on board the helicopter. Officials say one person was rescued by a tugboat and five people were recovered by police and fire department divers. Their conditions were unknown. A spokesman for the mayor's office, Eric Phillips, confirmed the fatalities on Twitter Sunday night.More >>
The future of two wind projects in south-central Minnesota is uncertain as opposition from area residents grows. Minnesota Public Radio reports that Wind Locked is a group made up of farmers who oppose having a wind turbine on their land. The group has more than 80 members in Faribault County who don't want turbines taking up productive farmland and are concerned about noise from the machines.More >>
