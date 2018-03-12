Eastern Iowa braces for economic impact of road projects

Two road projects have forced the closure of a state park and blocked connections to a Mississippi River bridge, resulting in an abrupt drop in tourism in eastern Iowa.

The Telegraph Herald reports that Jackson County was already bracing for this year's closure of the Maquoketa Caves State Park, which is necessary to replace a road and upgrade electrical services. But the economic impact is compounded by a small bridge near Sabula that unexpectedly closed for safety issues.

The popular park shut down Feb. 5, and will likely stay closed through August. The bridge is expected to stay closed until late May.

Dave Heiar, director of Jackson County Economic Alliance, says people use the bridge daily to get to work. He says the closure is extremely inconvenient.