Trump's school plan envisions arming teachers

The White House is pledging to help states pay for firearms training for teachers and repeating its call to improve the background check system as part of a new plan to prevent school shootings.

But in a move sure to please the powerful gun lobby, the plan does not include a push to increase the minimum age for purchasing assault weapons to 21. That's a step President Donald Trump has repeatedly championed.

Instead, a new federal commission on school safety will examine the age issue, as well as a long list of others topics, as part of a longer-term look at school safety and violence.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says that, "far too often, the focus" after shootings has been "only on the most contentious fights, the things that have divided people and sent them into their entrenched corners." She says Trump's effort is "a pragmatic plan" that will "dramatically" improve safety in schools.

The plan also forgoes an endorsement of comprehensive background checks for gun purchases, which the president, at times, has seemed to embrace.

In the weeks since the Parkland, Florida high school massacre, Trump has held listening sessions with lawmakers, survivors of recent school shootings, and the families of victims.





