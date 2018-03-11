Minnesota wind projects face opposition - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota wind projects face opposition

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KTTC) -

The future of two wind projects in south-central Minnesota is uncertain as opposition from area residents grows.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that Wind Locked is a group made up of farmers who oppose having a wind turbine on their land. The group has more than 80 members in Faribault County who don't want turbines taking up productive farmland and are concerned about noise from the machines.

A Freeborn County wind farm is also facing opposition.

Some farmers support the wind farms because they can earn thousands of dollars annually for each wind turbine built on their land.

Minnesota lawmakers originally aimed to have a quarter of the state's electricity produced by renewable energy by 2025. Gov. Mark Dayton recently announced that the state has already met that goal.
 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cops: Minnesota dad killed girlfriend, baby girl in Florida forest

    Cops: Minnesota dad killed girlfriend, baby girl in Florida forest

    Authorities believe a 27-year-old Minnesota man killed his girlfriend and their baby in a Florida forest before turning the gun on himself. Kevin Farias survived and is in critical condition Sunday. The Marion County Sheriff's Office got the call Saturday morning after a motorist found Farias and 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin, and their 1-year-old daughter, lying in the middle of a remote clay road in the Ocala National Forest.

    More >>

    Authorities believe a 27-year-old Minnesota man killed his girlfriend and their baby in a Florida forest before turning the gun on himself. Kevin Farias survived and is in critical condition Sunday. The Marion County Sheriff's Office got the call Saturday morning after a motorist found Farias and 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin, and their 1-year-old daughter, lying in the middle of a remote clay road in the Ocala National Forest.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Veterans treatment facility closed indefinitely

    The Latest: Veterans treatment facility closed indefinitely

    Monday, March 12 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-03-12 05:26:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A woman, who declined to give her name, cries after placing flowers at a sign at the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The...(AP Photo/Josh Edelson). A woman, who declined to give her name, cries after placing flowers at a sign at the Veterans Home of California, the morning after a hostage situation in Yountville, Calif., on Saturday, March 10, 2018. A daylong siege at The...
    The treatment facility in Northern California where an Army veteran killed three employees may never reopen.More >>
    The treatment facility in Northern California where an Army veteran killed three employees may never reopen.More >>

  • Fire burns down historic Mazeppa building

    Fire burns down historic Mazeppa building

    No injuries were reported after a fire raced through WD's Bar and Grill and a nearby an adjacent apartment in Mazeppa Sunday morning.

    More >>

    No injuries were reported after a fire raced through WD's Bar and Grill and a nearby an adjacent apartment in Mazeppa Sunday morning.

    More >>

  • At least 2 dead in NYC helicopter crash

    At least 2 dead in NYC helicopter crash

    A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people. The U.S. Coast Guard says there were six people on board the helicopter. Officials say one person was rescued by a tugboat and five people were recovered by police and fire department divers. Their conditions were unknown. A spokesman for the mayor's office, Eric Phillips, confirmed the fatalities on Twitter Sunday night. 

    More >>

    A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people. The U.S. Coast Guard says there were six people on board the helicopter. Officials say one person was rescued by a tugboat and five people were recovered by police and fire department divers. Their conditions were unknown. A spokesman for the mayor's office, Eric Phillips, confirmed the fatalities on Twitter Sunday night. 

    More >>

  • Traffic stop in Rochester leads to drug arrest

    Traffic stop in Rochester leads to drug arrest

    A missing license plate and a busted light leads one Rochester man straight to jail on drug charges.

    More >>

    A missing license plate and a busted light leads one Rochester man straight to jail on drug charges.

    More >>

  • Student walkout over guns poses balancing act for schools

    Student walkout over guns poses balancing act for schools

    Monday, March 12 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-12 10:05:24 GMT
    (Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...(Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via AP). In this Feb. 28, 2018 photo, Somerville High School students sit on the sidewalk on Highland Avenue during a student walkout at the school in Somerville, Mass. A large-scale, coordinated demonstration is plann...
    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
    Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>

  • Minnesota wind projects face opposition

    Minnesota wind projects face opposition

    The future of two wind projects in south-central Minnesota is uncertain as opposition from area residents grows. Minnesota Public Radio reports that Wind Locked is a group made up of farmers who oppose having a wind turbine on their land. The group has more than 80 members in Faribault County who don't want turbines taking up productive farmland and are concerned about noise from the machines.

    More >>

    The future of two wind projects in south-central Minnesota is uncertain as opposition from area residents grows. Minnesota Public Radio reports that Wind Locked is a group made up of farmers who oppose having a wind turbine on their land. The group has more than 80 members in Faribault County who don't want turbines taking up productive farmland and are concerned about noise from the machines.

    More >>

  • radar alert

    Perfect weather for a snowball fight--another shot of Winter is on the way

    Perfect weather for a snowball fight--another shot of Winter is on the way

    Snowball Fight at Sunset Terrace Elementary in RochesterSnowball Fight at Sunset Terrace Elementary in Rochester
    Snowball Fight at Sunset Terrace Elementary in RochesterSnowball Fight at Sunset Terrace Elementary in Rochester

    Gotta love Minnesota--!  Just as we push our clocks ahead an hour to move to Daylight Saving Time tonight, many of us will be enjoying one to three inches of snow across parts of southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. But as two boys in Rochester demonstrated Saturday morning, this is indeed "perfect weather" for a snowball fight. They were using the mountains of snow shoved up in front of Sunset Terrace Elementary School as their "battleground."

    More >>

    Gotta love Minnesota--!  Just as we push our clocks ahead an hour to move to Daylight Saving Time tonight, many of us will be enjoying one to three inches of snow across parts of southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. But as two boys in Rochester demonstrated Saturday morning, this is indeed "perfect weather" for a snowball fight. They were using the mountains of snow shoved up in front of Sunset Terrace Elementary School as their "battleground."

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.