Century High School students help children explore STEM

A group of high school science enthusiasts spent their weekend inspiring the next generation of future scientists.

The Century High School STEM Society club spent time with kids at the Minnesota Children's Museum Rochester Sunday afternoon to do a STEM activity.

They made a craft with just paper, string, and straws called a paperfuge.

It's modeled after a device that doctors use to separate blood samples by spinning it very quickly.

The Century STEM Society does activities like this throughout the community as a way to get kids interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

"All STEM fields are very important growing fields in the world today and it helps them problem solve, it helps them be creative," said Jared Nathan, a Century High School junior. "Obviously they're building something so they can spur their creative design side as well as science."

The Century STEM Society is also doing a 3-D printing workshop with Kellogg Middle School students Monday.