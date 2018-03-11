Fire burns down historic Mazeppa building

A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people. The U.S. Coast Guard says there were six people on board the helicopter. Officials say one person was rescued by a tugboat and five people were recovered by police and fire department divers. Their conditions were unknown. A spokesman for the mayor's office, Eric Phillips, confirmed the fatalities on Twitter Sunday night.More >>
A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people. The U.S. Coast Guard says there were six people on board the helicopter. Officials say one person was rescued by a tugboat and five people were recovered by police and fire department divers. Their conditions were unknown. A spokesman for the mayor's office, Eric Phillips, confirmed the fatalities on Twitter Sunday night.More >>
The White House is pledging to help states pay for firearms training for teachers and repeating its call to improve the background check system as part of a new plan to prevent school shootings. But in a move sure to please the powerful gun lobby, the plan does not include a push to increase the minimum age for purchasing assault weapons to 21.More >>
The White House is pledging to help states pay for firearms training for teachers and repeating its call to improve the background check system as part of a new plan to prevent school shootings. But in a move sure to please the powerful gun lobby, the plan does not include a push to increase the minimum age for purchasing assault weapons to 21.More >>
Chester Woods is allowing guests to learn more about tracking animals in the wild.More >>
Chester Woods is allowing guests to learn more about tracking animals in the wild.More >>
Authorities believe a 27-year-old Minnesota man killed his girlfriend and their baby in a Florida forest before turning the gun on himself. Kevin Farias survived and is in critical condition Sunday. The Marion County Sheriff's Office got the call Saturday morning after a motorist found Farias and 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin, and their 1-year-old daughter, lying in the middle of a remote clay road in the Ocala National Forest.More >>
Authorities believe a 27-year-old Minnesota man killed his girlfriend and their baby in a Florida forest before turning the gun on himself. Kevin Farias survived and is in critical condition Sunday. The Marion County Sheriff's Office got the call Saturday morning after a motorist found Farias and 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin, and their 1-year-old daughter, lying in the middle of a remote clay road in the Ocala National Forest.More >>
The future of two wind projects in south-central Minnesota is uncertain as opposition from area residents grows. Minnesota Public Radio reports that Wind Locked is a group made up of farmers who oppose having a wind turbine on their land. The group has more than 80 members in Faribault County who don't want turbines taking up productive farmland and are concerned about noise from the machines.More >>
The future of two wind projects in south-central Minnesota is uncertain as opposition from area residents grows. Minnesota Public Radio reports that Wind Locked is a group made up of farmers who oppose having a wind turbine on their land. The group has more than 80 members in Faribault County who don't want turbines taking up productive farmland and are concerned about noise from the machines.More >>
The Century High School STEM Society club spent time with kids at the Minnesota Children's Museum Rochester Sunday afternoon to do a STEM activity.More >>
The Century High School STEM Society club spent time with kids at the Minnesota Children's Museum Rochester Sunday afternoon to do a STEM activity.More >>
No injuries were reported after a fire raced through WD's Bar and Grill and a nearby an adjacent apartment in Mazeppa Sunday morning.More >>
No injuries were reported after a fire raced through WD's Bar and Grill and a nearby an adjacent apartment in Mazeppa Sunday morning.More >>
The program allows writers create and share their work online for readers to be able to see and interact with.More >>
The program allows writers create and share their work online for readers to be able to see and interact with.More >>
Lourdes High School hosted the 19th annual City Cup Chess Tournament Saturday.More >>
Lourdes High School hosted the 19th annual City Cup Chess Tournament Saturday.More >>
Celebrating Women in Construction week wrapped up on Saturday but the message that girls can do anything men can do will surely reach many young girls. That was one of the goals that women in the construction industry wanted to teach girl scouts.More >>
Celebrating Women in Construction week wrapped up on Saturday but the message that girls can do anything men can do will surely reach many young girls. That was one of the goals that women in the construction industry wanted to teach girl scouts.More >>
Authorities believe a 27-year-old Minnesota man killed his girlfriend and their baby in a Florida forest before turning the gun on himself. Kevin Farias survived and is in critical condition Sunday. The Marion County Sheriff's Office got the call Saturday morning after a motorist found Farias and 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin, and their 1-year-old daughter, lying in the middle of a remote clay road in the Ocala National Forest.More >>
Authorities believe a 27-year-old Minnesota man killed his girlfriend and their baby in a Florida forest before turning the gun on himself. Kevin Farias survived and is in critical condition Sunday. The Marion County Sheriff's Office got the call Saturday morning after a motorist found Farias and 32-year-old Jessica Johnson of Wisconsin, and their 1-year-old daughter, lying in the middle of a remote clay road in the Ocala National Forest.More >>
No injuries were reported after a fire raced through WD's Bar and Grill and a nearby an adjacent apartment in Mazeppa Sunday morning.More >>
No injuries were reported after a fire raced through WD's Bar and Grill and a nearby an adjacent apartment in Mazeppa Sunday morning.More >>
A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people. The U.S. Coast Guard says there were six people on board the helicopter. Officials say one person was rescued by a tugboat and five people were recovered by police and fire department divers. Their conditions were unknown. A spokesman for the mayor's office, Eric Phillips, confirmed the fatalities on Twitter Sunday night.More >>
A helicopter has crashed into New York City's East River, killing at least two people. The U.S. Coast Guard says there were six people on board the helicopter. Officials say one person was rescued by a tugboat and five people were recovered by police and fire department divers. Their conditions were unknown. A spokesman for the mayor's office, Eric Phillips, confirmed the fatalities on Twitter Sunday night.More >>
A missing license plate and a busted light leads one Rochester man straight to jail on drug charges.More >>
A missing license plate and a busted light leads one Rochester man straight to jail on drug charges.More >>
The future of two wind projects in south-central Minnesota is uncertain as opposition from area residents grows. Minnesota Public Radio reports that Wind Locked is a group made up of farmers who oppose having a wind turbine on their land. The group has more than 80 members in Faribault County who don't want turbines taking up productive farmland and are concerned about noise from the machines.More >>
The future of two wind projects in south-central Minnesota is uncertain as opposition from area residents grows. Minnesota Public Radio reports that Wind Locked is a group made up of farmers who oppose having a wind turbine on their land. The group has more than 80 members in Faribault County who don't want turbines taking up productive farmland and are concerned about noise from the machines.More >>
Gotta love Minnesota--! Just as we push our clocks ahead an hour to move to Daylight Saving Time tonight, many of us will be enjoying one to three inches of snow across parts of southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. But as two boys in Rochester demonstrated Saturday morning, this is indeed "perfect weather" for a snowball fight. They were using the mountains of snow shoved up in front of Sunset Terrace Elementary School as their "battleground."More >>
Gotta love Minnesota--! Just as we push our clocks ahead an hour to move to Daylight Saving Time tonight, many of us will be enjoying one to three inches of snow across parts of southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. But as two boys in Rochester demonstrated Saturday morning, this is indeed "perfect weather" for a snowball fight. They were using the mountains of snow shoved up in front of Sunset Terrace Elementary School as their "battleground."More >>