Strategists Duke it Out During Lourdes Chess Tournament

Lourdes High School hosted the 19th annual City Cup Chess Tournament Saturday. The action took place in the Lourdes Library and multiple players from middle and elementary schools took part in the chess tournament. It was an afternoon of strategy and sacrifice as kids engaged in friendly games.

Who ended up saying checkmate most often?

That ended up being Lourdes, who dominated the event at all levels.

"Well, first off, God helped me," explains first-place finisher Justin Ricker regarding his success in the tournament, "I believe in Jesus, and He helps me play chess. I practiced a lot. I really like chess, every aspect of it. Defense, attack, I've worked my openings a lot. I just love it altogether."

Lourdes was the defending City Cup Champion and fulfilled its seed by defeating Mayo in the semi-final round. Many of the players will be participating in the Minnesota State Chess Association 2018 State Scholastic Chess Tournament held at St. Catherine University March 24th and 25th.