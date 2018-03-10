Two Rochester artists talk about living creatively & working, while also being the parents of three children

Lourdes High School hosted the 19th annual City Cup Chess Tournament Saturday.More >>
Celebrating Women in Construction week wrapped up on Saturday but the message that girls can do anything men can do will surely reach many young girls. That was one of the goals that women in the construction industry wanted to teach girl scouts.More >>
Art doesn't strictly mean painting on a canvas. It has different meanings to different people, and people go about expressing or pursuing them in different ways. On Saturday we met two people whose love for art and creativity brought them together. It was as if the stars conspired to make sure these two meet.More >>
Gotta love Minnesota--! Just as we push our clocks ahead an hour to move to Daylight Saving Time tonight, many of us will be enjoying one to three inches of snow across parts of southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. But as two boys in Rochester demonstrated Saturday morning, this is indeed "perfect weather" for a snowball fight. They were using the mountains of snow shoved up in front of Sunset Terrace Elementary School as their "battleground."More >>
Brandon Evans fixes guitars, all for a very simple reason. Every great guitarist needs someone behind the scenes. Jimi Hendrix's unique sound was hand crafted by someone like Evans.More >>
A Rochester man heavily involved in the community is getting quite the honor tonight. Joe Powers is the founder of "Powers Ventures," one of the largest caterers in Minnesota, and founder of the Canadian Honker restaurant. He was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow at the Rotary North Central Leadership Conference Friday night at the Mayo Civic Center. Joe Powers has been quite a force in Rochester for decades.More >>
A farm machine shed caught on fire at a farm owned by the Joe Olson family southwest of Blooming Prairie this morning.More >>
A missing license plate and a busted light leads one Rochester man straight to jail on drug charges.More >>
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announces her bid for another term in the governor's mansion.More >>
Mattel and Hasbro shares were down Friday morning after news of the potential closure.More >>
