Toys-R-Us facing potential nationwide shutdown

By KTTC Newsroom
The toy retailer has lost money in recent years and filed for bankruptcy last September.

Earlier this year, Toys R Us announced it was closing 180 of its more than 800 stores.

The toy giant has failed to find a buyer to help with their debt, and could liquidate all of its U.S. operations.

Mattel and Hasbro shares were down Friday morning after news of the potential closure.

KTTC reached out to Toys-R-Us for comment, but the chain did not give a statement.

