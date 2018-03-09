Kendhammer Sentencing: Release possible after 30 years

Brandon Evans fixes guitars, all for a very simple reason. Every great guitarist needs someone behind the scenes. Jimi Hendrix's unique sound was hand crafted by someone like Evans.More >>
Brandon Evans fixes guitars, all for a very simple reason. Every great guitarist needs someone behind the scenes. Jimi Hendrix's unique sound was hand crafted by someone like Evans.More >>
A Rochester man heavily involved in the community is getting quite the honor tonight. Joe Powers is the founder of "Powers Ventures," one of the largest caterers in Minnesota, and founder of the Canadian Honker restaurant. He was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow at the Rotary North Central Leadership Conference Friday night at the Mayo Civic Center. Joe Powers has been quite a force in Rochester for decades.More >>
A Rochester man heavily involved in the community is getting quite the honor tonight. Joe Powers is the founder of "Powers Ventures," one of the largest caterers in Minnesota, and founder of the Canadian Honker restaurant. He was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow at the Rotary North Central Leadership Conference Friday night at the Mayo Civic Center. Joe Powers has been quite a force in Rochester for decades.More >>
A farm machine shed caught on fire at a farm owned by the Joe Olson family southwest of Blooming Prairie this morning.More >>
A farm machine shed caught on fire at a farm owned by the Joe Olson family southwest of Blooming Prairie this morning.More >>
A missing license plate and a busted light leads one Rochester man straight to jail on drug charges.More >>
A missing license plate and a busted light leads one Rochester man straight to jail on drug charges.More >>
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announces her bid for another term in the governor's mansion.More >>
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announces her bid for another term in the governor's mansion.More >>
The West Salem, Wisconsin man convicted of killing his wife has the possibility of release from prison but only after serving at least 30 years.More >>
The West Salem, Wisconsin man convicted of killing his wife has the possibility of release from prison but only after serving at least 30 years.More >>
Volunteers from IBM paid Rochester's Lincoln Choice School a visit Friday to give students a look at what it's like to be an engineer.More >>
Volunteers from IBM paid Rochester's Lincoln Choice School a visit Friday to give students a look at what it's like to be an engineer.More >>
Agriculture Secretary Perdue spoke about President Trump's tariffs during a trip to North Dakota Friday.More >>
Agriculture Secretary Perdue spoke about President Trump's tariffs during a trip to North Dakota Friday.More >>
There are more Olympic games happening in PyeongChang, South Korea. The Paralympic games kicked off with an opening ceremony Friday.More >>
There are more Olympic games happening in PyeongChang, South Korea. The Paralympic games kicked off with an opening ceremony Friday.More >>
A missing license plate and a busted light leads one Rochester man straight to jail on drug charges.More >>
A missing license plate and a busted light leads one Rochester man straight to jail on drug charges.More >>
A man investigators believe caused a house fire in Austin Wednesday appeared in court Friday morning. Darrell Wigham now faces not only an arson charge, he also faces six attempted first degree murder charges. Wigham was a bit unruly in court as the judge read over the charges he faces.More >>
A man investigators believe caused a house fire in Austin Wednesday appeared in court Friday morning. Darrell Wigham now faces not only an arson charge, he also faces six attempted first degree murder charges. Wigham was a bit unruly in court as the judge read over the charges he faces.More >>
The West Salem, Wisconsin man convicted of killing his wife has the possibility of release from prison but only after serving at least 30 years.More >>
The West Salem, Wisconsin man convicted of killing his wife has the possibility of release from prison but only after serving at least 30 years.More >>
A Minnesota restaurant worker is accused of urinating in a co-worker's water bottle after the woman rejected his advances. Prosecutors charged 47-year-old Conrrado Cruz Perez of Minneapolis with adulterating a substance with bodily fluids. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports deputies were called to the restaurant in Vadnais Heights in October after an employee reported a baker was harassing her.More >>
A Minnesota restaurant worker is accused of urinating in a co-worker's water bottle after the woman rejected his advances. Prosecutors charged 47-year-old Conrrado Cruz Perez of Minneapolis with adulterating a substance with bodily fluids. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports deputies were called to the restaurant in Vadnais Heights in October after an employee reported a baker was harassing her.More >>
Two people were arrested after a woman reported her home was burglarized while she in labor at the hospital.More >>
Two people were arrested after a woman reported her home was burglarized while she in labor at the hospital.More >>
A Milwaukee woman is charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to kill the Minnesota state trooper who tried to help her after a crash on Interstate 94. Prosecutors allege 30-year-old Melody Gray held a 9 mm handgun to the head of Trooper Mark Peterson and tried to pull the trigger after the car she was driving spun out of control near Moorhead Monday.More >>
A Milwaukee woman is charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to kill the Minnesota state trooper who tried to help her after a crash on Interstate 94. Prosecutors allege 30-year-old Melody Gray held a 9 mm handgun to the head of Trooper Mark Peterson and tried to pull the trigger after the car she was driving spun out of control near Moorhead Monday.More >>