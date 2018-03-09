Minnesota native bears US flag at Winter Paralympics opening ceremony

The 2018 Winter Paralympic Games got underway Friday in PyeongChang, South Korea with the opening ceremony.

Team USA followed Minnesota native Mike Schultz, 36, in the team's procession.

The snowboarder from St. Cloud was voted team flag bearer.

Schultz is making his debut at the Paralympics, but he is reportedly a medal favorite after taking top world cup honors in banked slalom and snowboard-cross.

There are 74 athletes competing on the U.S. Paralympic team.

Viewers can watch competition on KTTC from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.