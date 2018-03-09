Rochester man honored at Rotary North Central Leadership Conference

A Rochester man heavily involved in the community received quite the honor Friday night.

Joe Powers is the founder of "Powers Ventures," one of the largest caterers in Minnesota, and founder of the Canadian Honker restaurant.

He was honored with the Paul Harris Fellow at the Rotary North Central Leadership Conference Friday night at the Mayo Civic Center.

Powers has been quite a force in Rochester for decades. He's active with the Rochester Boys and Girls Club, the Reading Center/Dyslexia Institute, and has served on the Rochester Area Foundation board.

Because of all that work, he was recognized at the Rotary North Central Leadership Conference. That's an annual conference where all rotary presidents and clubs from Iowa, Minnesota, and Wisconsin receive training.

The Paul Harris Fellow is named for the man who founded rotary, and is very rare for someone like Powers to win since he is not a rotary member.

Powers's name came up for consideration by rotary members in Rochester, who took notice of his extensive work in the community throughout the years.

He says his altruistic behavior comes from his faith. "At a young age I understood about the Mayo brothers and the sisters of Saint Francis and all their giving. [They were] highly successful individuals that dedicated their life to helping others, and I learned from them," said Powers.

While Powers is receiving the Paul Harris Fellow, his family and employees were also honored.