Rochester residents patiently await Spring

Last weekend saw some pretty great weather conditions that got everyone thinking about spring.

But unfortunately, Monday's snow storm is making everyone wait just a little longer for those spring-like conditions.

Although Friday's temperatures were a little less than ideal, many residents were pretty happy to not need the heavy winter jacket.

Some residents took to area parks for a casual afternoon walk or run.

One jogger we spoke with thought Friday's weather was perfect for a run around Silver Lake park.

At Quarry Hill Nature Center, some residents took advantage of Monday's snow and we out cross country skiing.

"Days like today where it's lighter later, it's a little bit warmer... it's perfect to be out," said cross country skier April Sutor. "You're not freezing your fingers and you don't need quiet as many layers. It's just beautiful to be out!"

While there are still a few residents enjoying the snow, most are looking forward to spring.

One resident even mentioned he was looking forward to spring to he could get his boat back out on the water.