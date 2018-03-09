Sports Extra Friday - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

By Pat Lund, Sports Director
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
SECTION 1AA CHAMPIONSHIP:at mayo civic arena 8:00

  • 3 BYRON (18-10) VS. 1 STEWARTVILLE (24-5)

SECTION 1A CHAMPIONSHIP:at mayo civic arena 6:00

  • 2 HAYFIELD (25-4) VS. 1 LYLE/PACELLI (28-1)

STATE HOCKEY TOURNAMENT:
CLASS AA SEMIFINALS:

  • 3 DULUTH EAST (24-2-3) VS. 2 EDINA (27-2-0)
  • 5 CENTENNIAL (20-6-3) VS. 1 MINNETONKA (25-2-2)

CONSOLATION BRACKET:at 3m arena at mariucci 

  • LAKEVILLE NORTH (16-11-2) VS. ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE (23-6-0)
  • HILL-MURRAY (13-12-4) VS. 4 ST. THOMAS ACADEMY (25-3-1)

CLASS A SEMIFINALS:

  • 3 ORONO (21-7-1) VS. 2 MAHTOMEDI (22-6-1)
  • 4 ALEXANDRIA (18-10-1) VS. 1 HERMANTOWN (21-6-2)

NAHL & NA3HL HOCKEY:

  • BROOKINGS BLIZZARD AT AUSTIN BRUINS
  • WAUSAU RIVERWOLVES AT ROCHESTER ICE HAWKS
